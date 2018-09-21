Jet Airways stock falls to fresh 52-week low after I-T dept inspects company's books

The Jet Airways stock fell in early trade after the Income Tax Department began inspection of the books for alleged falsification of accounts and suspicious transactions. The department began inspection of the Mumbai-headquartered airline's books on Wednesday and conducted the operations at four premises of the airline.

Two of the premises were in the national capital and the other two were in Mumbai, sources said. As part of the survey operation, tax sleuths only visit the business premises of a firm and check their books of accounts.

The stock fell up to 8 percent or 19.55 points to 224.70 level in morning trade on BSE, its fresh 52-week low.

At 10:52 am, the stock was trading 5.22% or 12.75 points lower at 231.50. The stock which closed at 244.25 opened at 224.70 in trade today.

The stock is down nearly 57% during the last one year and has fallen 72.14% since the beginning of this year. The stock has been losing for the last four days and has fallen 13.11% during the same period.

The sources said the department was inspecting the books to ascertain whether there have been falsification of accounts, suspicious dealings and other possible violations.

Last month, the Corporate Affairs Ministry ordered an inspection of "books and papers" of Jet Airways.

Jet Airways reported a net loss of Rs 1,323 crore for the June quarter on August 27. The carrier is also under the regulatory lens for deferring the results, which were initially scheduled to be announced on August 9. Shares of the airline on Wednesday fell 3.67 per cent to close at Rs 244.25 on the BSE.

In further trouble for the airline on Thursday morning, a flight from Mumbai to Jaipur had to be turned back mid-way during its ascent as the crew members forgot to select the 'bleed switch' that enables the plane to maintain cabin pressure. The flight 9W 697 had to be manoeuvred back as passengers on board fell sick.

According to initial reports, 30 out of the 166 passengers on board suffered nose and ear bleeding. Some even complained of headache. Oxygen masks got deployed mid-air.

The passengers were later treated at the Mumbai airport.

The Mumbai-Jaipur flight 9W 697 had five crew members on board, along with 166 passengers. The flight crew forgot to select the 'bleed switch' that normalises cabin pressure, leading to nose and ear bleeding of 30 passengers. The plane had to return to the airport half-way.

"During climb, the crew forgot to select bleed switch due to which cabin pressurisation could not be maintained. As a result, oxygen masks got deployed," an official at Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that the crew has been taken off duty and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has started an investigation. Ministry of Civil Aviation has asked the DGCA to file its report on the case immediately.