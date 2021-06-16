Jubilant FoodWorks share hits all-time high on three-fold rise in Q4 net profit

Share of Jubilant FoodWorks touched an all-time high today after the operator of fast-food chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin Donuts reported over three fold jump in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

The stock has gained after 2 days of consecutive fall. The large cap stock touched a fresh high of Rs 3,331.85, rising 4.93% against previous close of Rs 3,175.40 on BSE. Jubilant Food share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The share has gained 91.15% in one year and risen 16.06% since the beginning of this year. In a month, the stock has climbed 15.45%.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 42,763 crore on BSE.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 105.30 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021 against net profit of Rs 32.53 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago. Revenue from operations rose 14.21% at Rs 1,037.85 crore in Q4 against Rs 908.75 crore in the corresponding quarter of fiscal year 2019-20.

Total expenses climbed 4.31 per cent to Rs 912.70 crore in Q4/FY 2020-21 against Rs 875 crore in the same period a year ago.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, net profit fell 17.3 per cent to Rs 230.52 crore against net profit of Rs 278.79 crore in the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations declined 15.7 per cent to Rs 3,311.87 crore in FY 2020-21 against revenue of Rs 3,927.27 crore in FY 2019-20.

The board of the company approved recommendation of a final dividend of 60 per cent, which is Rs 6 per equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2020-21.