Jubilant Industries share falls 7% on Rs 310-crore loss in Q1

Jubilant Industries share fell nearly 7% today after the firm reported a loss of Rs 3.10 crore in Q1 of current fiscal. In corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, the company reported profit of Rs 9.55 crore.

Total income fell to Rs 95.16 crore in Q1 against Rs 152.73 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. Earnings per share for Q1 stood at Rs 2.06 (minus) against Rs 6.95 in Q1 of previous fiscal.

The stock has dropped after 2 days of consecutive gain. The share fell up to 6.89% to Rs 146.55 against previous close of Rs 157.40 on BSE.

The share stands higher than 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day and 20 day moving averages. However, the microcap stock has gained 65% in one year and risen 50% since the beginning of this year.

In a month, the stock has climbed 23.25%.

Total 4,580 shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 6.87 crore on BSE. Later, the share closed 5.53% lower at Rs 148.70 on BSE.

Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 222.69 crore. While profit fell 132.46% on a year on year basis, total income saw a decline of 37.69% during the same period.

Total income in Q4 of previous fiscal stood at Rs 125.31 crore falling 24.06% on a quarter on quarter basis.

Jubilant Industries is the flagship Company of agri and performance polymers business of the Jubilant Bhartia Group. The company's diversified portfolio of agri products, performance polymers and IMFL businesses delivers broad range of technology-based products and solutions to customers in India as well as globally.

Meanwhile, amid heavy selling pressure in metals, banking and financials, Sensex ended 633 points lower at 38,357 and Nifty closed 193 points down at 11,333.

