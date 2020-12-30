Kalpataru Power Transmission share rises 4.6% as firm secures Rs 900-cr order

Shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd were trading 4.6% higher on Wednesday morning after the company said it has secured new orders in the domestic and overseas market of about Rs 900 crore.

The stock price of KPTL opened higher at Rs 312.50, also its day's low and later gained 4.61% to the day's high of Rs 322.15 on BSE, against the last close of Rs 307.95.

KPTL stock is trading higher than 5, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages but lower than 20-day moving averages.

The stock gained 3.33% in the last 2 days and 4.6% in the last week. The stock has fallen 0.5% in a month. Share of KPTL has fallen 20% in one year.

In a regulatory filing, KPTL also said it has bagged engineering, procurement and construction orders for pipeline laying and associated works in India.

KPTL Managing Director and CEO Manish Mohnot said: "Our current year order inflow is in excess of Rs 5,400 crore and we are favorably placed in projects of over Rs 2,000 crore. We continue to be on track to achieve our targeted numbers for the current financial year".

Market capitalisation of KPTL stood at Rs 4,739.78 crore as of today's session. The stock has touched a 52 week high of Rs 475.65 and a 52-week low of Rs 170.

Amarjeet Maurya - AVP - Mid Caps, Angel Broking said,"Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL), a leading global EPC player in the power and infrastructure contracting sector has inflows for the current year has at Rs.5,400cr. As on 2QFY21, the company has order book of around ~Rs12,292cr (which provides revenue visibility ~1.5x of FY20 revenue)."

