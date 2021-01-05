KNR Constructions share hits fresh 52-week high as firm wins Rs 604-crore orders

Share of infrastructure development company KNR Constructions rose over 5% to hit a new 52 week high of Rs 352.9 on Tuesday after the company announced that it was awarded by Project Director, Highways (FAC), Chennai Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor Project, Chennai an order worth of Rs 604 crore.

The stock opened with a gain of Rs 337.20, also its intraday low and later touched an intraday as well new 52-week high of Rs 352.90, rising 5.79% on BSE against the last closing value of Rs 333.60. KNR stock has risen 5.86% in the last 3 days.

KNR stock stands higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages.

KNR shares have risen 4% in one week and 9% in one month. KNR share has given 5% returns since the beginning of the year and 31% in one year. The market cap of KNR stock stood at Rs 4,818.25 crore as of today. The stock has touched a 52 week high and low of Rs 352.90 and Rs 171.65, respectively.

The order includes - upgrading Cheyyur - Vandavasi Polur Road ( SH-115) from Km 1/620 to Km 42/66, Km 44/505 to Km 47/367, Km 52/700 to Km 78/295, Km 80/562 to Km 103/780 including ECR Link (ODR) Cheyyur - Panayur Road from Km 0/000 to Km 4/720 to two-lane with paved shoulders and construction of bypasses for Vandavasi town from Km 47/367 to Km 52/700 and Chetpet town from Km 78/295 to Km 80/562 and one realignments for Maruthadu Village from Km 42/660 to Km 44/505 of SH-115 and maintenance of entire project stretch design length of 109.273 Km for 7 Years in the state of Tamil Nadu.

The order, given by Project Director, Highways (FAC), Chennai Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor Project, Chennai, is expected to be completed within 39 months from the appointed date.

