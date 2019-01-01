M&M stock falls most on Sensex, Nifty on tepid December sales show

The Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) stock fell nearly 4% in afternoon trade today after the firm reported a fall in December sales in domestic market.

The large cap stock fell up to 3.93% to 772.10 compared to its previous close of 803.70 on the BSE. Domestic sales slumped to 36,690 units in December compared to 36,979 units in the same month last year.

The firm logged a drop in passenger vehicles sales to 15,091 units last month compared to 15,543 units last year.

The firm reported a 1.41 percent rise in December sales to 39,755 units compared to 39,200 in the same month last year. But the number remained below street estimates.

The stock was the top loser on both Sensex and Nifty today.

On Nifty, the stock fell to 774.80, a loss of 3.61% in afternoon trade.

Weak demand was evident in the Commercial Vehicles segment too with sales falling to 16,906 vehicles in December 2018, compared to 17,542 vehicles in December 2017.

Exports for December 2018 stood at 3,065 vehicles, a growth of 38%.

Commenting on the sales performance, Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, M&M said, "We are happy to have ended the first nine months of the year on a positive growth of 13%, and are particularly buoyed by our ongoing strong performance in Exports. However in domestic market, challenges relating to tight liquidity and low buying sentiment continue the de-growth for December. We hope to see good performance in Q4, owing to the anticipated rural demand because of the harvesting season and the launch of our new XUV300in February 2019."

The firm reported a 6 per cent decline in its total tractor sales at 17,404 units in December 2018 compared to 18,488 units in the year-ago month.

Domestic tractor sales stood at 16,510 units last month as against 16,855 units in December 2017, down 2 per cent, it added.

Exports were also down 45 per cent last month at 894 units from 1,633 units in December 2017, the company said.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was trading 43 points higher at 36,111 and the Nifty was up 6.40 points to 10,868.