7 of top 10 companies add Rs 2.4 lakh crore to market capitalisation last week; TCS leads the way

Six of the 10 most valuable domestic companies together added a staggering Rs 2.4 lakh crore in market capitalisation last week, with TCS grabbing the lion's share.

The other winners included Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI, while HUL, Infosys, ITC and HDFC suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

The market cap of TCS zoomed Rs 1.93 lakh crore to reach Rs 8.16 lakh crore. RIL's valuation jumped Rs 15,182.29 crore to Rs 9.31 lakh crore.

Also Read: Four of top-10 firms lose Rs 55,682 crore in m-cap; TCS, HUL top losers

The m-cap of HDFC Bank climbed Rs 12,917.96 crore to Rs 6.99 lakh crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank rallied Rs 4,355.08 crore to Rs 3.10 lakh crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation rose by Rs 6,430.30 crore to Rs 3.22 lakh crore and that of SBI increased Rs 5,488.63 crore to stand at Rs 2.87 lakh crore.

In contrast, the market cap of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) dropped by Rs 6,277.96 crore to Rs 4.45 lakh crore.

Also Read:Eight of top-10 firms add Rs 1.34 lakh cr in m-cap; TCS leads

Infosys' valuation declined by Rs 1,932.77 crore to Rs 3.02 lakh crore and that of ITC fell by Rs 12,041.92 crore to Rs 3.07 lakh crore.

The m-cap of HDFC went down by Rs 929.60 crore to Rs 3.84 lakh crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL led the chart, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC, Infosys and State Bank of India (SBI).

During the last week, the Sensex advanced 33.08 points or 0.08 per cent.

Also Read: Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 76,998 crore in m-cap; TCS leads the way