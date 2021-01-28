Maruti Suzuki share trading flat ahead of Q3 earnings: Here's what to expect

Maruti Suzuki share was trading flat today ahead of the firm's December quarter earnings set to be announced later in the day. At 1:25 pm, the large cap stock was trading 0.27% higher at Rs 7,866 against previous close of Rs 7,866 on BSE.

The stock has lost 3.55% in the last 5 days. The share trades higher than 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day and 20 day moving averages.

The share has gained 12.86% in one year and risen 3.23% since the beginning of this year.

In a month, the stock has climbed 5.56%.

Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.38 lakh crore on BSE.

Meanwhile, Kotak Institutional Equities expects profit rising 27.4 percent on an year-to-year (YoY) basis for India's largest car maker. "We expect revenues to rise by 14 percent YoY led by 13 percent YoY increase in volumes in Q3FY21," the brokerage said.

EBITDA is expected to rise by 27 percent YoY led by positive operating leverage, offset by YoY decline in gross margin due to rise in input costs in Q3 FY21. EBITDA margin may expand by 118 bps YoY, Kotak said.

Motilal Oswal expects EBITDA climbing 26.4 percent YoY in Q3 , with 110 bps margin expansion. "Operating leverage and lower discounts to dilute raw material cost increase and drive margin. Mix weak was due to higher demand in entry/mid-level cars," said the brokerage.

Another brokerage Sharekhan expects revenue to grow by 14.5 percent YoY, driven by growth in volumes and 1 percent growth in average realizations. Net profit is expected to rise by a strong 35 percent YoY growth.