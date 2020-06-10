Maruti Suzuki share price ends flat amid slump in May output

Maruti Suzuki share price managed to end on a flat note in Wednesday's session despite the company reporting a production slump of 97.5% at 3,714 units in May 2020.

Maruti share rose up to 1.2% to Rs 5,738 in early trade today. However, it erased all gains to fall into red during afternoon session.

The large cap stock fell 0.52% or Rs 30 intra day to Rs 5,636 against previous close of Rs 5,666 on BSE. By the closing bell, Maruti Suzuki share price closed 0.05% lower at Rs 5,663.80 on BSE.

Maruti stock price has risen 1.09% in one week and 22.06% in one month. However, it has fallen 22.85% since the beginning of the year.

Market capitalisation of the firm stood at Rs 1,71,092.10 crore on BSE. Maruti stock stands higher than 20 and 50 day but lower than 5, 100 and 200-day moving averages

The carmaker had produced 1,51,188 units during the same month last year, the company said.

Maruti's total passenger car production fell 97.53% to 3,652 vehicles in May 2020 over 1,48,095 units, achieved in May 2019.

Among vehicles, production for SUVs including cars like Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6 stood at 928 units in May 2020, as against 24,748 units produced in the same month last year.

The company produced 401 units in the mini segment, 163 units in the mid-size segment and 210 vehicles in Vans segment during the month of May 2020.

