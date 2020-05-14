Maruti Suzuki share slips 3% as coronavirus stings Q4 earnings

Maruti Suzuki share price slipped over 3% today after the firm reported a 28 per cent fall in profit in Q4. The large cap stock opened with a loss of 2.69% at Rs 4,900. It touched an intraday low of Rs 4,858 (3.52%) on BSE. Maruti Suzuki stock stands higher than 5 day and 20 day moving averages but lower than 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Maruti Suzuki results: FY 20 profit falls 24.7%; 17% decline in Q4 revenue

Maruti Suzuki share price has gained 9.71% in last four days. It has lost 22.22% in last one year and fallen 30.64% since the beginning of this year.

However, the stock has gained 8% in last one week. Total 0.66 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 33.21 crore on BSE.

Net profit slipped 28.1 per cent to Rs 1,291 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 due to fall in sales and disruption in operations during March in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus lockdown: Maruti Suzuki resumes operations at Manesar plant after more than 40 days

In Q4 of corresponding fiscal, the company posted net profit of Rs 1,795.6 crore. Revenue from operations declined 15.1 per cent to Rs 18,198 crore in Q4 FY'20 compared to Rs 21,459 crore in the Q4 FY'19.

Maruti Suzuki's domestic sales dropped 16 per cent at 360,428 units for the quarter ended March 31 from a year earlier. Profit in the last fiscal fell 24.7 per cent to Rs 5650 crore against Rs 7,500.6 crore a year ago. In FY'20, the company's overall standalone revenue from operations were recorded at Rs 75,610 crore, a slide of 12.1 per cent as against Rs 86,020.3 crore in FY19.