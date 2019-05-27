Narayana Hrudayalaya share price hits upper circuit of 20% on 279% rise in Q4 net profit

Narayana Hrudayalaya share price hit upper circuit of 20% in trade today after Q4 net profit rose 279% to Rs 37.16 crore in Q4 of FY 19 compared to Rs 9.80 crore in same period of FY 18.

Narayana Hrudayalaya share pared some gains to close 13.35% or 26.70 points higher at 226.70 on BSE. Narayana Hrudayalaya share price rose 20% intra day to 240 level compared to previous close of 200 on BSE. The stock has been gaining for the last two days and risen 21.10% during the period.

Stock opened with a gain of 8.63% at 200 level. Narayana Hrudayalaya share price has risen 16% since the beginning of this year . Narayana Hrudayalaya's revenue rose 18.3% to Rs 765.2 crore for Q4 of last fiscal compared to Rs 646.7 crore in the last quarter of FY 18.

On an yearly basis , net profit rose 13.28% to Rs 59.27 crore for FY 19 compared to Rs 51.40 crore in FY 18. Revenue for FY 19 grew 25.42% to Rs 2860.92 crore in FY 19 compared to Rs 2,280.90 crore in FY 18.

Meanwhile, Sensex and Nifty closed higher in trade today. While Sensex closed 248 points higher at 39,683 , Nifty ended 80 points higher at 11,924 level.