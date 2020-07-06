National Fertilizers share ends 20% higher on record sale in June quarter

National Fertilizers Ltd share closed 20% higher today after the firm said it logged highest-ever fertilizer sale in first quarter of this fiscal. Share price of National Fertilizers ended 19.97% or 6.15 points higher at Rs 36.95 against previous close of Rs 30.80 on BSE. The small cap stock opened with a gain of 14.94% at Rs 35.40.



National Fertilizer share stands higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.



The stock has gained 2.64% in one year and gained 42.66% since the beginning of this year. In a month, the share has gained 38.65% on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1,812 crore. Total 12.67 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 4.51 crore on BSE.

In June-quarter, National Fertilizers logged highest-ever fertilizer sale of 12.85 Lakh MT. This is about 21.5% higher than the sales of 10.57 LMT made by company in the first quarter of 2019-20.

Other than significant growth in urea sale, P&K fertilizers also recorded a growth of 13% during the quarter. In June, 2020, the company sold 5.30 LMT of fertilizers, up by 15.5% than the 4.59 LMT sold in the same month previous year.

