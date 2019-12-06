Nirlon share price hits all-time high on inking real estate deal with JP Morgan

Nirlon share price hit all-time high in trade today on signing a real estate deal with JP Morgan. The deal entails JP Morgan taking up approximately 1.15 million square feet of office space in Nirlon Knowledge Park that is expected to be delivered by the second quarter of 2021.

Share price of Nirlon Ltd, which is engaged in the business of development and managing Nirlon Knowledge Park in Mumbai, hit its all-time high of Rs 299 on BSE today.

Nirlon share price rose 5.13% to Rs 299 compared to the previous close of Rs 284.40 on BSE. The small cap stock has gained 10.88% in last 4 days.

During the last one year, the stock has risen 49.49% and gained 44% since the beginning of this year. NKP has a site of 23 acre and is located on Mumbai's Western Express Highway in Goregaon. NKP houses some of the top global and Indian corporates with approximately 1.8 million square feet of IT/ITES office space already licensed.