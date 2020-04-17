Oberoi Realty share price hits upper circuit of 20% on repayment of NCDs

Oberoi Realty share price rose up to 20% in trade today after the firm said it repaid non convertible debentures worth Rs 125 crore. Share price of Oberoi Realty hit the upper circuit of 20% intra day to Rs 410 compared to the previous close of Rs 342.05 on BSE.

The mid cap stock as gained 35.4% in last three days. Oberoi Realty stock opened with a gain of 4.66% at Rs 358 today.

Market cap of Oberoi Realty rose to Rs 14,544 crore. Total 0.93 lakh shares of the realty firm changed hands amouting to turnover of Rs 3.69 crore on BSE.

The stock has lost 30.63% during the last one year and fallen 24.74% since the beginning of this year. During one week, the stock has gained over 28%

"Oberoi Realty Limited through its wholly owned subsidiary, Incline Realty Pvt.Ltd has today prepaid 125 listed non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Rs 1,00,00,000 (Rupees One Crore only) each, aggregating to Rs 125,00,00,000 (Rupees One Hundred and Twenty-Five Crore only and its interest payment," the firm said in a communication to bourses.

The scheduled date of repayment of theses NCDs was April 23 this year.

