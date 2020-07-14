This stock turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 5 lakh in three months

Opto Circuits India share has delivered stellar returns for investors in last three months. An investment of Rs 1 lakh in Opto Circuits stock on April 13 would have grown to Rs 5.69 lakh today. On April 13, Opto Circuits India share price closed at Rs 2.23 on BSE compared to current price of Rs 12.70, delivering 469.5% returns to its shareholders. During the same period, Sensex gained 17.5% from 30,690 on June 4 to 36,087 in today's trading session.

The penny stock saw only seller and no buyers during the trade today. It was stuck at lower circuit of 5% at Rs 12.70 in today's trade against previous close of Rs 13.35 on BSE.

This penny stock stands higher than 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day and 20 day moving averages.

Penny stocks are those sharestthat trade generally with a price less than Rs 10. These stocks have very low market capitalisation and typically under Rs 500 crore.

Trading in these stocks is considered risky since their fundamentals are not very encouraging and institutional investors also stay away from these stocks.

However, the share has gained 179 % in one year and risen 340% since the beginning of this year. In one week, the share has lost 22%. Total 0.32 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 4.09 lakh on BSE.

Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 381.79 crore. The stock hit 52 week low of Rs 1.45 on March 26 2020, the second day of coronavirus lockdown in the country.

On July 3, the share hit its 52-week high of Rs 19.85.

The firm will announce earnings for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2020 on July 14. In Q3 of last fiscal, the firm logged a 34% fall in net profit to Rs 6.4 crore against Rs 9.69 crore loss in Q3 of 2018-19 fiscal.

However, Q3 profit rose 100% against Rs 1268 crore loss in Q2 of 2019-20. Revenue fell to Rs 55.4 crore in Q3 of 2019-20 against Rs 66.9 crore in Q3 of 2018-19 fiscal.

Opto Circuits (India) is an India-based global medical devices and technology company. The company and its subsidiaries are engaged in design, development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of a range of medical products . The products are used by primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare establishments, as well as in public access facilities, such as fire stations, policy offices in over 150 countries.

It specialises in vital signs monitoring, emergency cardiac care, vascular treatments and sensing technologies. Its segments include sensors, monitors and others.

