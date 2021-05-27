Pfizer share falls 3% post Q4 earnings

Share of pharma firm Pfizer slipped 3% today after the company reported a 2.38 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 100.55 crore in Q4 against net profit of Rs 103.01 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The stock has fallen after 3 days of consecutive gain.The large cap share touched an intraday low of Rs 5111, down2.97% against previous close of Rs 5,267.80 on NSE.

Pfizer share trades higher than 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day and 20 day moving averages. The stock has gained 23.12% in one year and risen 1.54% since the beginning of this year.

Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 23,726 crore. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 534.76 crore in Q4 against Rs 502.01 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.

For full fiscal, net profit came at Rs 497.61 crore against Rs 509.13 crore in the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations for the fiscal ended March 2021 rose to Rs 2,238.55 crore against Rs 2,151.65 crore in 2019-20.

The Board has recommended a normal dividend of Rs 30 per equity share of Rs 10 each and a special dividend of Rs 5 per share, aggregating to a total dividend of Rs 35 per share for 2020-21.