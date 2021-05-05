This stock held by Rakesh Jhunhjhunwala rose over 14%, hit 52-week high today

Lupin share hit its fresh 52-week high amid a rising market today. The pharma stock, which forms part of ace investor Rakesh Jhunhjhunwala's portfolio, touched a yearly high of Rs 1,209.95 today.

The share rose 14.44% to Rs 1,209.95 against previous close of Rs 1,057.25 on BSE. Lupin share stands higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The pharma stock has gained 45.3% in one year and risen 23% since the beginning of this year.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 49,214 crore on BSE. Later, the share closed 13.55% or Rs 143.25 higher on BSE. The share hit 52-week low of Rs 808.50 on May 7, 2020.

Total 12.62 lakh shares changed hands on BSE today amounting to turnover of Rs 146.92 crore. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 1.6 per cent stake in Lupin. According to the Lupin shareholding pattern for March 2021, Big Bull holds 72,45,605 Lupin shares. On NSE, the share hit a resh 52 week high of Rs 1,209. It closed 13.71% higher at Rs 1,203 against previous close of Rs 1057.95. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 54,475 crore.

Jhunjhunwala couple earned Rs 18.4 crore per day with this stock for 11 sessions

Total 2.64 crore shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 3,077 crore. On Tuesday, Lupin share price closed at Rs 1060 on NSE.

Nifty Pharma index ended 4.12% or 544.95 points higher after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das unveiled a Rs 50K crore liquidity facility for emergency healthcare amid the second wave of coronavirus. The emergency healthcare facility is likely to benefit vaccine makers and pharma products manufacturers. The RBI will open an on-tap liquidity window of Rs 50,000 crore with up to three-year tenor at repo rate till March 31, 2022.

BSE healthcare index too rose 3.06% or by Rs 713 to 24,038.

Jhunjhunwala's favourite stock hits all-time high after jewellery business re-enters growth phase in Q3

Meanwhile, Sensex jumped 424.04 points or 0.88 per cent to close at 48,677 and Nifty surged 121 points or 0.84 per cent to 14,617.

Lupin will announce its Q4 earnings on May 13. In Q3 of previous fiscal, the pharma firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 438.25 crore against net loss of Rs 835 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,917.30 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was at Rs 3,716.09 crore for the same period a year ago.

Pharma stocks rise after RBI unveils Rs 50,000 crore liquidity facility for emergency healthcare

Rs 22 to Rs 118: This stock held by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala turned into a multibagger in one year