Reliance Communications rises over 72% in two days: Why the Anil Ambani firm stock is on fire

The Reliance Communications stock is on a roll amid reports of talks for an out-of-court settlement with Swedish communications equipment major Ericsson on a plea filed against the Anil Ambani firm and two of its subsidiaries seeking to recover Rs 1,150 crore. The stock is the top BSE gainer today. Ericsson, which inked a seven-year deal in 2014 to operate and manage RCom's nationwide telecom network is trying to recover over Rs 1,000 crore in dues from the Anil Ambani firm.

National Company Law Tribunal had admitted three petitions filed by Ericsson against the telco and its subsidiaries and ordered bankruptcy proceedings against Reliance Communications. If the two parties reach a pact, they would have to approach the NCLT to repeal the order.

The stock has been on fire on the prospects that if a settlement outside NCLT is allowed, it may help RCom to move ahead with the sale of its telecom tower business to Anil Ambani's elder brother-run Reliance Industries for over Rs 23,000 crore, apart from monetising other assets including selling its sprawling DAKC premises to a Chinese lender. Reliance Communications owes around Rs 45,000 crore to as many as 31 domestic and international banks, including over Rs 10,000 crore to a Chinese lender.

At 12:02 pm, the stock was trading 14.80 percent higher at 19 level on BSE. It hit an intra day high of 20.65 level in trade today.

The stock has risen 72.71% in two sessions. On Thursday, the stock closed 57 percent higher to 16.55 on BSE. Buying was also seen in other ADAG stocks, with Reliance Naval and Engineering rising 33.07 per cent, Reliance Capital (4.64 per cent) and Reliance Infrastructure (3.21 per cent) yesterday.

Today, Reliance Naval stock rose 8.88%, Reliance Capital down 0.79% and Reliance Infrastructure up 0.06% on the BSE.

The stock opened with a gain of 9.97% today. The stock has been highly volatile with an intra day volatility of 9.03% (calculated on the basis of weighted average price). The stock has given 38.32% returns during the week against sectoral returns of -4.37%.

The stock has fallen by 33.27% during the last three months.

Due to mounting losses, the company began to wind down its mobile operations from last November. It was also not servicing the debt for many quarters before that as it was looking to recast the loans but did not materialise and since then many of its creditors had taken RCom to bankruptcy court.

The company is set to report earnings for the quarter ended March on May 19.