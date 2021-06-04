Religare Enterprises share rises over 9% as board to consider fundraising on June 8

Religare Enterprises share rose over 9% today after the company said its board would consider raising of funds in a meeting to be held on June 8. Share of Religare Enterprises touched new 52-week high of Rs 129.70, rising 9.31% against previous close of Rs 118.65 on BSE

The stock has gained 10.74% in the last 3 days. Religare Enterprises share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages .

Share of Religare Enterprises has gained 323.46% in a year and risen 77.66% since the beginning of this year.

In a month, the share has climbed 46%. Total 3.63 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 4.46 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3,210.25 crore on BSE. The stock hit 52 week low on June 4, 2020.

Religare Enterprises Limited (REL) is a diversified financial services group present across three verticals. REL offers an integrated suite of financial services through its underlying subsidiaries and operating entities, including loans to SMEs, affordable housing finance, health insurance and retail broking.

Religare Finvest Ltd, Care Health Insurance Limited (CHIL) and Religare Broking Limited are the subsidiaries of Religare Enterprises.