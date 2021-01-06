SAIL share falls over 3% after four workers die due to gas leakage at Rourkela plant

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) share fell over 3% today after at least four workers died and a few others fell ill after inhaling a toxic gas leaked from a unit at Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) in Odisha.

The stock touched an intraday low of Rs 75.2 falling 3.53%, against previous close of Rs 77.95 on BSE. The stock has lost 3.85% in two days.

SAIL share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. In one year, the share has gained 70.2% and risen 2.9% since the beginning of this year.

In a month, the share has gained 38.76%.

Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 31,495 crore. Later, the stock closed 2.18% lower at Rs 76.25 on BSE.

Share Market Highlights: Sensex ends 263 points lower, Nifty at 14,146; NTPC, Asian paints, M&M top losers

The mishap occurred at the Coal Chemical Department of the RSP in the morning, when a total of 10 workers were on duty.

The four were contractual workers engaged by a private company. "According to a preliminary report, the four workers died due to emission of carbon monoxide gas from the unit," the officials said.

They were admitted to the ICU of the Ispat General Hospital (IGH) where they died and a few others are being treated in the RSP dispensary.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's favourite stock hits all-time high after jewellery business re-enters growth phase in Q3