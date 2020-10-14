Why SBI Cards share touched record high today

Share of SBI Cards and Payment Services hit a record high today after the firm said it has kick-started festive season offers in line with the changing shopping trends and customers will be offered discounts as well as cashback across a host of brands. The stock extended gains for the second consecutive trading session today.

It has risen 5.62% during the period. The stock touched a record high of Rs 895, rising 4.54% during the trading session today. SBI Cards share stands higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. In a month, the stock has gained 4.23%.

Total 2.30 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 20.37 crore on BSE. Later, the share closed 4.23% or Rs 36 higher at Rs 892 on BSE. . The scrip opened at Rs 860 and touched a high and low of Rs 895 and Rs 858.65, respectively.

With over 1,000 offers across 2,000 cities, SBI Cards endeavours to bring customers rewarding shopping experience on their festive season purchases, the firm said. The festive offers that started from October 1, will run till November 15, 2020.

"This year we have curated over 1,000 offers, with national and local merchants, both in-store and online, across 2,000 cities, to enable our cardholders great benefits across all the categories.

"In addition, to make festive purchases more affordable, SBI Cards customers can avail EMI purchase the facility at over 1.3 lakh stores," said Ashwini Kumar Tewari, MD & CEO, SBI Cards.

Meanwhile, benchmark indices turned positive in the last hour of trade and ended higher for the tenth straight session. Sensex closed 169 points higher at 40,794 and Nifty rose 36 points to 11,971.



