Why SBI stock rose over 6% today even as lender posted its biggest ever quarterly loss

The SBI stock surged today even as the government-owned lender reported its biggest ever quarterly loss of Rs 7,718.17 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2018 compared to a net profit of Rs 2,814.82 crore in the corresponding period of 2016-17. The stock closed 3.69% or 9.05 points higher at Rs 254.15 on BSE. The stock is down 17.88% since the beginning of this year. It has lost 13.67% during the last one year.

The share opened at 245.10 and surged as much as 6.03% intra day, its highest in over a month after FY19 slippages were seen at 2% or Rs 45,000 crore for a balance sheet size of Rs 20 lakh crore compared to Rs 150,000 crore slippages in FY 18, according to an analysis done by a business news channel.

Rajnish Kumar, MD at SBI said major part of the bad loans have been accounted for in the quarter ending March 31, 2018.

AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital said, "Management had already indicated that quarterly results will be "very bad", so this was anticipated."

SBI earlier indicated about Rs 50,000 crore of bad loans but now fresh slippages came in at about Rs 33,000 crore, which has been completely provided for, Prabhakar said.

Sequentially, the loss widened from Rs 2,416.37 crore in the third quarter ended December 2017.

Total income during the January-March quarter was up at Rs 68,436.06 crore, from Rs 57,720.07 crore in the same period a year earlier, the bank said.

Gross NPAs, as a percentage of gross loans, jumped to 10.91 per cent from 6.90 per cent at March-end 2017.

Net NPAs rose to 5.73 per cent of the net advances compared to 3.71 per cent last year.

SBI's bad-loan provisions for the quarter more than doubled from a year earlier to Rs 28,096 crore . Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 10.91 percent from 10.35 percent three months earlier and 6.90 percent a year prior, the lender said.





Net interest income for the quarter fell 5.2 percent to Rs 19,974 crore.