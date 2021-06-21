Sensex ends 230 points higher, Nifty at 15,746; NTPC, Titan, SBI top gainers

Sensex rebounded from the day's low to end higher on Monday, led by gains in consumer durables and banking stocks. After crashing over 600 points in early trade, Sensex settled 230 points or 0.44 per cent higher at 52,574. Nifty advanced 63 points or 0.40 per cent to 15,746.

Top Sensex gainers were NTPC, Titan, SBI, HUL, IndusInd Bank and UltraTech Cement rising up to 4%.

On the other hand, Maruti, TCS, Tech Mahindra and L&T were among top losers falling up to 0.82%.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 21 ended in the green. Mid cap and small cap indices ended 181 points and 205 points higher, respectively.

Ruchit Jain (Senior Analyst - Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking) said, "Now, the support base is around 15,500-15,450 range while 15,800 and 15,880 are the immediate resistances. It would be crucial to see the follow up moves in both Nifty as well as Bank Nifty in the next couple of sessions which could lead to the short term direction. Traders are advised to focus on stock specific momentum and avoid aggressive overnight positions."

Banking and consumer durables shares led the gains with their BSE indices rising 322 points and 292 points respectively.

Market cap of the BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 228.96 lakh crore.

Market breadth was positive with 2,049 stocks rising against 1,258 shares ending in the red.

156 shares were unchanged.

Meanwhile, Indian rupee fell 24 paise to breach the 74 per US dollar level as participants turned risk-averse.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened weak at 74.20 against the American currency, pared some initial losses and finally closed at 74.10, showing a fall of 24 paise over its previous close.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses largely ended with losses. In Europe, equities were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.18 per cent higher at $73.64 per barrel.