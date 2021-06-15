Sensex, Nifty close at record highs; Asian Paints, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HUL top gainers

Sensex and Nifty closed at record highs today led by gains in heavyweights such as Reliance, Infosys, and HDFC twins amid largely positive global cues. Sensex ended 221.52 points or 0.42 per cent higher at 52,773 and Nifty gained 57.40 points or 0.36 per cent to settle at a fresh high of 15,869.

Intra day, the indices hit all time highs of 52,869 and 15,901, respectively.

Asian Paints was the top Sensex gainer rising around 3 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, IndusInd Bank, Infosys and HDFC Bank.

Top Sensex losers were Bajaj Finserv, Dr Reddy's, Titan, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance and PowerGrid falling up to 1.11%.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 15 closed in the green. Market capitalization rose to a record Rs 231.58 lakh crore on BSE.

S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities said,"Bulls were firmly in control today as FMCG & Paint stocks were sought after with the broader market also displaying renewed buying interest in high-quality midcap names across sectors. Selective themes like Infra, Paper & MFI were in action today amidst high volumes on positive news flow."

Market breadth was positive with 1,943 shares rising against 1,280 shares closing lower on BSE. 145 stocks were unchanged.

BSE mid cap and small cap indices rose 136 points and 110 points, respectively. Banking and consumer durables shares led the rally with their BSE indices rising 358 points and 129 points, respectively.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities said,"The short-term trend of Nifty continues to be positive with range bound action. The overall chart pattern of Nifty indicate a chances for further consolidation or minor weakness from the highs in the next 1-2 sessions. Immediate support is placed at 15700."

Meanwhile, rupee closed lower for the sixth day in a row. The currency fell 2 paise at 73.31 against the US currency on Tuesday amid rising crude oil prices and dollar demand from oil importers.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened higher at 73.20 per dollar as against its previous close of 73.29. The domestic currency has lost 51 paise in the six trading sessions to Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Tokyo and Seoul ended on a positive note, while Shanghai and Hong Kong were in the red. Equities in Europe were trading with gains in mid-session deals.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.32 per cent higher at USD 73.09 per barrel.