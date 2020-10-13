Shalby share rises 9% intra day after firm reports Rs 24 crore profit in Q2

Share of Shalby Ltd rose over 9% intra day after the company posted net profit at Rs 24.16 crore in Q2 against a loss of Rs 8.7 crore a year ago. Shalby Ltd share opened with a gain of 6.41% at Rs 106.20 against previous close of Rs 99.80 on BSE. Later, the stock touched an intraday high of Rs 109, rising 9.22%. It closed 2.30% higher at Rs 102.10.

The stock has gained 16.89% in 3 days.

Shalby share stands higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has risen 21.98% in one week and 32.43% in one month. Market capitalisation of the firm stood at Rs 1,102 crore.

Shalby share price stands higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages.

Reliance Industries stock rises 2% as Jio adds over 35 lakh subscribers in July

The share price of Shalby touched its 52-week high of Rs 123.05 on November 4, 2019 and 52-week low Rs 40.05 on 24 March 2020, respectively.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 109 crore in Q2 against Rs 126 crore in the same period last year. Operative expenses of the company came down in the quarter under review to Rs 56 crore against Rs 70 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, the company said in an exchange filing.

The share of multispecialty hospital chain listed at over 4 percent discount over the issue price of Rs 248 on December 12, 2017. The stock listed at Rs 237, down 4.43 per cent over the issue price on BSE. It later dipped 4.75 per cent to Rs 236.20. Shalby Ltd stock closed 3.53 percent or 8.75 points lower at Rs 239.25.

Meanwhile, domestic market indices ended marginally higher on Tuesday, tracking positive cues from global equities. Extending gains for the ninth consecutive day, Sensex ended 31 points higehr at 40,625 and Nifty rose 3 points to 11,934.

Sensex, Nifty close higher for ninth session; Infosys, HCL Tech, RIL top gainers