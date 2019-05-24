Share Market Live: Sensex climbs 205 points, Nifty at 11,705; L&T, Zee Entertainment, M&M top gainers

Share Market Live: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are trading on a positive note on Friday. Strong domestic cues with the NDA winning the 17th Lok Sabha elections at two thirds majority has held the market on positive territory against weak global cues.

At 11: 15 am, Sensex was up 205.54 points or 0.53 per cent up at 39,016.93 and Nifty was up 48.15 points or 0.41 per cent 11,705. Among the 50 components in the Nifty index, 36 shares were trading in the green, while on Sensex 21 components out of 30 were advancing.

On Thursday, BJP led NDA won majority of seats for the Lok Sabha Elections, which gave a positive cue for the investor's sentiments. Benchmark indices, hit their highest ever levels Thursday after lok sabha results predicted early strong possibility of Modi coming back to power. Nifty hit 12,000 mark for first time while Sensex surged over 1,000 points to 40,124 at day's high.

However, after hitting the highest ever levels, pared gains on profit-taking as well as weak global cues. By the closing hour, both benchmark indices fell over 1 per cent to bearish territory.

Here's a look at live updates for the Indian share market today:

Ashoka Buildcon posts Q4 results today

10: 45 am

Ashoka Buildcon has made a net loss this year as well, although it is down 66 per cent at Rs 40.2847 cr this year as compared to Rs 118.66 cr recorded last fiscal.

Total Income of the road and highway construction company has increased by 37.1 per cent to Rs 500.72 cr against Rs 365.45 cr in the last year's March quarter. Total expenses has increased to Rs 481.54 cr from Rs 374.87 cr.

Total Reserves on a consolidated basis has reduced 34 % from Rs 222.33 cr to 146.53 cr in the last financial year.Networth of the company as on March 31, 2019, has reduced 9.18 pe rcent to Rs 286.89 cr from the last fiscal's Rs 315.91 cr.

The group has proposed a bonus issue of equity shares, in the ratio of one equity share of Rs 5 each for every two equity shares held by the shareholders as on a record date, May 29, 2018

The group has issued 1,500 unsecured, redeemable, listed, rated, non-convertible, debentures (NCDs) of Rs.10 lakhs each, aggregating Rs.15,000 lakhs on December 27,2018.

Ashoka Buildcon share price currently stands at Rs 126.50, up by 4.55 points or 3.73%.

Market Update

10: 25 am

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are trading flat with positive bias. Sensex was up 81.66 points or mere 0.21 per cent up at 38,909.14 and Nifty was up 22 points or 0.21 per cent 11,680. Among the 50 components in the Nifty index, 29 shares were trading in the green, while on Sensex 19 components out of 30 were advancing.

On NSE, overall 1042 stocks are advancing against 457 declining and 95 unchanged stocks at an AD ratio of 2.25. On BSE, 1071 stocks are trading in the green compared to 567 declining and 71 unchanged stocks at an advance decline ratio of 1.89.

Corporate Earnings

10: 05 am

About 172 companies will announce their March quarter earnings on Friday. Ashok Leyland, Bata India, Coffee Day Enterprises, Dish TV India, Fortis Healthcare, Grasim Industries, Excel Industries, IDFC Ltd, JSW Steel, Kaycee Industries, Indraprastha Gas Ltd, Meghmami Organics, Page Industries, Varroc Engineering, Whirlpool India, Nesco Ltd, Liberty Shoes, GIC Housing Finance are among the companies to post their quaterly earnings today.

Gainers

9: 45 am

Oil marketing companies & banks were topping gainers list in the morning session. Top gainers in the morning session on BSE were Inox Leisure, Hindustan Petroleum, Indigo, Spicejet and Indiabulls Real Estate. Top gainers on NSE are BPCL, IOC, L&T, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries.

India Vix

9: 40 am

India Volatility was at 17.5325, down by 1.87 or 9.64%.

Sectoral Indices

9: 35 am

On the sectoral front, expect Media, FMCG, IT and Metal, all th eother indices are trading on the green. Most gaining indices in the morning was PSU Bank at 1.55 per cent gain, followed by Realty sector, at a gain of 1.27 per cent and Nifty Bank, at 0.77 per cent hike.

9: 25 am

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened positive Friday on account of strong domestic cues, as the NDA has won the 17th Lok Sabha elections with a thumping two thirds majority. At 9: 25 am, Sensex climbed 273 points, or 0.71 per cent to 39,085.07, while Nifty was up at 11,743.15, up 86 points or 0.74 per cent.

Nifty Bank was trading up 0.95 per cent, while Nifty Midcap 100 was up 100 points or 0.59 per cent.

Global Update

9: 20 am

Asian markets like Hong Kong and Taiwan Index bounced back into positive territory. Nikkei Index slipped 0.4%.

SGX Nifty was up 65 pts or 0.6% on the Singapore Exchange.

Trade war tension pulled down US and European markets by 1-2%. Britain's 10-year yield fell 6 bps to 0.953%. On the Wall-Street, US Futures traded up 0.3%. Global Bonds crashed as the yield on US 10-year Treasuries fell 7 bps to 2.31%.

Brend Crude

9: 15 am

Brent Crude fell to $68/bbl on account of global economy slowdown - Positive cue for HPCL, BPCL and IOC.On Thurday, brent crude fell 1% at $70.41/bbl, extending oil price falls from the previous session amid surging U.S. crude inventories and weak demand from refineries eased gains in Oil and Gas stocks.

Market Expectations

9: 10 am

Expect markets to open positive on account of strong domestic cues, as the NDA has won the 17th Lok Sabha elections with a thumping two thirds majority.

Expect the market to open on a positive note on account of strong domestic cues as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has won the 17th Lok Sabha elections with a thumping two-thirds majority. #MOMarketUpdates - Motilal Oswal Group (@MotilalOswalLtd) May 24, 2019

Indian Rupee

9: 05 am

Indian Rupee opens 25 paisa lower at 69.78 versus dollar. On Thursday, Rupee ended lower at 70.01 per dollar against previous close of 69.45 per dollar.

Volatility index on Thursday

9: 00 am

Expectations on intra-day volatility to continue on account of election related news and global market weakness.

Yesterday, volatility index closed at 19.4050, down by 8.23 points or 29.77% . Indian Vix is usually seen high over the years on election months. Volatility index made a new high at 30.1825 on May 22, from the earlier 52-week high recorded on May 16, at 28.

FII and DII

8: 55 am

Foreign institutional investors bought equity worth Rs 1,352.20 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares to the tune of Rs 593.54 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

Thursday's Close

8: 50 am

The 30-share Sensex tumbled 298.82 points, or 0.76 per cent, to close at 38,811.39. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty settled 80.85 points, or 0.69 per cent, lower at 11,657.05.

At closing bell, market breadth was in favour of sellers, as 861 stocks declined on NSE against 761 advanced ones, with 110 unchanged stocks. Similarly, on BSE, 1306 stocks declined against 1163 advancing ones, with 170 unchanged stocks.