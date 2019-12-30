Stocks in focus: Dr Reddy's Laboratories, RIL, Airtel, Vodafone, UCO Bank, Balmer Lawrie, DHFL India, Andhra Bank and others

Stocks in the news: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus on Tuesday's trading session based on recent and latest news developments.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Jio has added 91 lakh customers in October month, taking its overall total to 36.4 crore total subscribers. In terms of wireless subscribers, Reliance Jio has 30.79% market share as on 31st October, 2019.

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea has managed to grab 1.8 lakh new users in October month, as per TRAI data and continues to lead the market with 37.2 crore total subscribers. In terms of wireless subscribers, Vodafone has 31.49% market share as on 31st October, 2019.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom major added 0.8 lakh new users in October month as per the latest Telecom Subscription Data released by Trai. In terms of wireless subscribers, Airtel has 27.52% market share as on 31st October, 2019.

Indian Bank: The lender announced that it has revised its Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rates (MCLRs), effective from January 3, 2020.

The pharma major announced the launch of Sodium Nitroprusside Injection, 50 mg/2 ml (25 mg/ml) single-dose vial (the therapeutic generic equivalent of Nitropress (sodium nitroprusside) Injection, 50 mg/2ml vial) in the US Market. The drug was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

UCO Bank: The lender said that it has made payment of Interest on 9% subordinated tier II bonds.

Balmer Lawrie: The company has allotted 5,70,01,282 new equity bonus shares of Rs 10 each as fully paid up equity shares to the company shareholders.

DHFL India: The cash crunched HFC will be in focus as the creditors of the company (CoC) of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL India) held its first meeting under the IBC code on Monday to discuss its debt resolution process & timeline. As per the latest data available on company's website, financial creditors, including bondholders have claimed dues worth Rs 86,892.3 crore. "Since the resolution professional (administrator) has now been appointed, he is meeting all the creditors and will discuss the way forward for resolution of the company," a source told PTI.

Andhra Bank: The lender has received capital infusion of Rs 200 crore towards the contribution of the government in the preferential allotment of equity share of the bank during the FY2019-20, as government's investment.

Sintex Industries: The company said it has defaulted payment of interest of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs), amounting Rs 3.51 crore on December 30, 2019. The company said that its present liquidity crisis is temporary and will not affect it's going concern.

PTC India Financial services (PFS): The company said it has received sanction of fresh long term loan of Rs 500 crore for a period of 10 years at interest rate of 8.50% per annum for onward lending to infrastructure projects and other operational requirements.

Meera Industries Ltd: The company board in its meeting held today has considered and approved the issue of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 7:5, that is 7 bonus equity shares of Rs 10 each for every 5 fully paid-up equity share held, as on the record date, subject to approval of the members of the company.

Premier Explosives Limited: the company said that rating firm ICRA Limited has revised the credit rating for Line of Credit (LOC) of the company. The rating on long term has been revised to 'A-' with Stable outlook and the rating on short term to A2+.