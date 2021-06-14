Stocks in news: Axis Bank, Info Edge, NTPC, Ruchi Soya and more

Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower on Monday following a mixed trend in Asian markets. At 7:00 am, the Nifty was trading 55.00 points or 0.35 percent lower at 15,768.

On Friday, Sensex and Nifty closed at record highs, led by gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Infosys and TCS amid positive trend in global equities. Sensex ended 174.29 points or 0.33 per cent higher at 52,474 and Nifty rose 61 points or 0.39 per cent to its lifetime peak of 15,799.

Here's a look at stocks which are likely to remain in news today.

Adani Enterprises: The company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary by the name of Adani Cement. In its filing, Adani Enterprises informed that Adani Capital has a authorised share capital of Rs 10 lakh and paid-up share capital of Rs 5 lakh. The fresh subsidiary has 50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

Coal India: State-run Coal India has lifted the embargo on coal exports under its e-auction sales policy. Now coal purchasers, including traders, can export the coal bought through this route.

Reliance Power: The firm's board has approved preferential issue of shares and warrants of up to Rs Rs 1,325 crore to promoter company Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RInfra).

Ruchi Soya: The firm has filed a draft document with SEBI to launch a follow-on public offer (FPO) for raising up to Rs 4,300 crore.

Lupin: The pharma company has received a warning letter from the US health regulator for its Somerset facility in the US. The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had inspected the company's Somerset, New Jersey, facility from September 10, 2020, to November 5, 2020.

Axis Bank: The private lender is likely to raise its stake in Max Life Insurance to about 20 per cent over the next 12-18 months, the insurance company's CEO Prashant Tripathy said. Currently, Axis Bank and its two subsidiaries -- Axis Capital Ltd and Axis Securities -- collectively own 12.99 per cent in Max Life Insurance post approval of the deal in April this year.

NTPC: The power firm has floated a global expression of interest (EoI) for setting up hydrogen fuel-based power backup system and a standalone fuel-cell based microgrid system.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Blackrock Fund bought over 25 lakh shares in Indiabulls Housing Finance on June 11, taking its stake in the mortgage lender to more than 3 percent.

Blackrock Emerging Markets Fund bought 25,50,957 shares in Indiabulls Housing Finance (representing half a percent of total paid-up equity) at Rs 287.84 a share on the NSE, bulk deals data showed.

Accelya Solutions India: Plutus Wealth Management bought seven lakh shares in Accelya Solutions India (representing 4.68 percent of the paid-up equity) at Rs 1,194.91 a share. Promoter's shareholding stood at 89.27 percent in Accelya. The firm is a leading provider of technology products and services to the travel and transport industry.

Globus Spirits: Templeton Strategic Emerging Markets Fund IV LDC sold 3.31 lakh shares in the liquor manufacturer at Rs 383.22 a share on the NSE. Rajasthan Global Securities bought 1,80,210 equity shares in the company at Rs 383.66 a share.

Bharat Forge: Ajinkya Investment & Trading Company, a part of the promoter group, sold 46,56,000 shares in Bharat Forge, one of the leading forging companies in India, at Rs 750.8 per share.

Bank of Maharashtra: The lender is looking to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP) route before July-end, its Managing Director and CEO AS Rajeev said. In April this year, the Pune-based lender had received board approval to raise Rs 5,000 crore by way of QIP/rights issue/ preferential issue or by issuing Basel III bonds.

Info Edge: The company has inked an agreement to buy 100% of the share capital of Zwayam Digital Pvt Ltd.

Shriram Transport Finance: The auto finance company has raised close to Rs 2,000 crore through its latest qualified institutions placement (QIP) issue. The issue opened on 7 June and closed on 11 June, the company said.