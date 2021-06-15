Stocks in news: Adani Group, Wipro, HCL Tech, Coal India and more

Sensex and Nifty were likely to open higher on Tuesday following gains in US markets. On Monday, benchmark indices scaled new closing highs amid volatile trade with index heavyweights such as Reliance, Infosys and TCS clocking gains amid positive cues from global markets. Sensex climbed 77 points to end at its all-time high of 52,551 and Nifty advanced 12 points or 0.08 per cent to its fresh record of 15,811.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in focus today.

Adani Group stocks: The accounts of three foreign funds that are among the biggest backers of the Adani group are "active" and not frozen, National Securities Depository Ltd Vice President Rakesh Mehta has said. The central securities depository's response came after Adani group shot an email to the NSDL, asking the status of three foreign funds.

Coal India: Company's net profit declined marginally to Rs 4,589 crore in Q4 from Rs 4,626 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The firm reported about 24 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit for the financial year 2020-21 at Rs 12,702 crore.

Wipro: S&P Global Ratings assigned 'A-' long-term issue rating to the proposed US dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes issued by Wipro IT Services LLC.

HCL Tech: IT services major HCL Technologies appointed former Accenture executive Siki Giunta to further accelerate its cloud consulting and offerings in client markets.

Amara Raja: The company has decided to invest in green technologies, including in lithium-ion batteries, to capitalise on fast-evolving trends in the energy and mobility sectors. The company's board has decided to expand its lead-acid batteries business and set up a new "Energy SBU" encompassing lithium cell and battery pack, EV chargers, energy storage systems, advanced home energy solutions and related products and services.

Satin Creditcare: Microfinance institution reported a profit after tax of Rs 38 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2021 against Rs 13 crore in the year-ago period. For the full year, it reported a loss of Rs 14 crore as against a profit after tax of Rs 155 crore in FY20.

Jaiprakash Power: The firm posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 215.32 crore in the March quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues. The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 70.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. Total revenue rose to Rs 1,063.13 crore in the March 2021 quarter from Rs 705.52 crore in the same period a year ago. Consolidated net profit stood at Rs 281.43 crore in 2020-21 against loss of Rs 2,147.22 crore in 2019-20.

SBI Cards: SBI Cards and Payment Services has raised Rs 500 crore by issuing bonds. Its board of directors has approved the allotment of 5,000 fixed rate, unsecured, rated, taxable, redeemable and senior non-convertible debentures aggregating to Rs 500 crore on a private placement basis.

V-Guard Industries: SBI Mutual Fund bought 50 lakh equity shares in V-Guard Industries (representing 1.16 percent of the total paid-up equity) at Rs 265 per share.

Zensar Technologies: Marina Holdco (FPI) offloaded 2,57,50,000 equity shares in Zensar Technologies-Depo (representing 11.41 percent of the total paid-up equity) at Rs 295.16 per share on NSE. In Q4, Marina Holdco held a 22.83 percent stake in Zensar.

Globus Spirits: Templeton Strategic Emerging Markets Fund IV LDC sold another 2.66 lakh equity shares in Globus Spirits at Rs 393.23 per share on the NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private lender is likely to consider interim dividend for FY21 on June 18.

Can Fin Homes: National Housing Bank imposed a fine of Rs 29,13,234 plus applicable GST at 18 percent, on the company.