10 stocks that hit 52 week low on Sensex, Nifty today

Indian benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE's Nifty 50, were trading higher on Friday, extending rally for the third straight session, driven by good broad based gains, with everything from bank to teck contributing to higher levels.

Bucking the trend, over 10 stocks touched their 52-week lows on BSE and NSE in early trade this morning.

Shares of Adhunik Metaliks, ANG Industries, Bigbloc Construction, California Software Company, GTL Infrastructure, Gemini Communication, GP Petroleums, Igarashi Motors India, Mcnally Bharat Engineering Company and MIC Electronics, hit their fresh 52-week low in the early trade on National Stock Exchange.

Among the stocks that touched their 52-week high were Bata India, Commercial Engineers & Body Builders, Proseed India and SPL Industries.

Forty-four out of fifty stocks gauges compiled by NSE advanced led by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, which is up over 3 per cent at Rs 424.

On the sectoral front, all the ten indices were trading in green on NSE, while Nifty Media and Nifty Pharma were among top gainers, up 1.87 per cent and 1.61 per cent, respectively.

On BSE, top sectoral gainers were banking stocks with the BSE bankex rising 252 pts to 30,278 and BSE consumer durables gaining 181 pts to 20,301. BSE capital goods index also gained 150 points to 18,742.

Among the individual stocks, shares of Lemon Tree Hotels rallied over 12 per cent in early deals today after the hospitality firm said it has formed a joint venture (JV) with an arm of global private equity firm Warburg Pincus to develop rental housing projects envisaging investments of Rs 3,000 crore over a period of time.

