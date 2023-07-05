122% returns in a year, 750% up from Covid lows: Analysts see further upside in this mid-cap multi-bagger

A mid-cap auto components company has been buzzing on Dalal Street due to its superlative performance since Covid-19 lows. Consider this: Its shares have surged over 751 per cent to Rs 525.70 apiece on July 4, 2023, from the lows of Rs 61.75, touched on March 24, 2020. In fact, it has jumped 122 per cent in just the last 12 months. This is CIE Automotive India.

Market analysts see further upside in the company, citing robust long-term growth prospects.

“With the increase in growth and addition of new products catering to EV space the long-term growth prospects for the company is promising. We expect the company to also gain from its parent’s expertise which could aid in increasing market share in the domestic EV value chain. We initiate our coverage on CIE Automotive India with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 635 per share,” said Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers said in a report.

The target price indicates more than 20 per cent upside in CIE Automotive India against the current market price.

CIE Automotive India is a large diversified auto-components group with a presence across many processes or product lines, geographies and customers. It manufactures complex parts, and value-added products differentiating it from other ‘tier 2 parts’ companies. The company is focused on the automotive market – cars, utility vehicles, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers and tractors.

It has 29 manufacturing facilities including 4 manufacturing facilities in Europe and 1 in Mexico. The manufacturing locations are generally located close to major automotive manufacturing hubs to facilitate supplies to customers.

CIE Automotive India largely operates in the automotive markets of Europe and India. In Europe, the company supplies components mainly to the light vehicles and heavy truck markets with a comparatively small business in the off-road sector. In India, the company is more diversified and supplies components to the light vehicles segment (49 per cent) (both passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles), two wheelers (23 per cent), tractors (20 per cent), medium and heavy commercial vehicles (8 per cent).

“In its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio, the company has started adding different EV products to its offering in both its India and Europe business. This transition should aid the company in securing an increased share in EV markets. As a part of its strategy, the company has orders from OEMs for aluminium and steel forgings, gears, stampings and composite parts for e2W, e3W and e4W in India and is investing in additional capacities to further augment its order book. In Europe, the company plans to start supplying aluminium forged parts and steel suspension products for cars,” said Anand Rathi.

Among the key promoters, auto major Mahindra & Mahindra held a 3.20 per cent stake in the company as of March 31, 2023. Participaciones Internacionales Autometal, Dos S.L had 65.70 per cent stake in the company.

Brokerages Sharekhan and JM Financial are also bullish on CIE Automotive with a target price of Rs 609 and Rs 650, respectively.

“We expect the company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to improve in the future. This is because the company is now more focused on high-margin businesses, such as EVs and ICE products. Additionally, the company’s strong FCF generation will allow it to invest in growth opportunities and improve its ROIC,” JM Financial said in a report.

The brokerage further added that CIE Automotive has set a target of achieving 25 per cent of total sales from new businesses annually. It is well-positioned to achieve this goal, as it has the ability to generate strong free cash flow (FCF) and has negligible debt on its balance sheet. This gives the company the opportunity to pursue inorganic growth in the future.

