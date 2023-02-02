45% down in two weeks, this smallcap is facing brunt of Adani selloff!

Adani Group stocks have been reeling under selling pressure lately, after Hindenburg Research's accusations, which wiped out about Rs 10 lakh crore from the investor's kitty. Adani Group's core stocks have fallen as much as 50 per cent since the Hindenburg's report has been made public.

However, there is a smallcap counter which is falling in tandem with Adani stocks over allegations of its close 'association' with Gautam Adani led conglomerate. This stock is Monarch Networth Capital, which has plunged 45 per cent in last two weeks, hitting new record lows.

Ahmedabad based Monarch Networth Capital is a brokerage firm which was among the 10 underwriters disclosed by Adani Enterprises in its offer agreement for its Rs 20,000 crore offer for sale. Even after the successful subscription, the share sale has been withdrawn by the Adani Group, citing 'moral' grounds.

Monarch Networth Capital's shares dropped another 10 per cent to Rs 211.85 on Thursday, before making a partial recovery. The scrip had settled at Rs 235.35 on Wednesday. In the last one month, the stock is down 40 per cent.

The stock, which rose more than 200 per cent from its 52-week low at Rs 139.75 in February 2022, hit a 52-week high at Rs 419 in December 2022. The scrip has been on a falling trajectory since than as its market capitalization dropped below Rs 1,000 crore mark.

Monarch Networth Capital has been partially owned by the privately held Adani Properties Private Limited since 2016, Forbes reported citing to Hindenburg’s report. Involvement of Monarch Networth Capital raised multiple questions about its association with the Adani Group.

"Albula, an offshore fund identified by Hindenburg as a proxy of Adani’s, held a 10 per cent ownership stake in Monarch in 2009, according to ownership records cited by Hindenburg," said the Forbes report.

According to Adani Enterprises’ published offering statement, Monarch was tasked with 'non-institutional marketing' to investors. Interestingly, in Adani Enterprises' FPO, the portion on non-institutional investors (NIIs) was received that highest subscription status at nearly 5 times, whereas retail book was merely subscribed 12 per cent.

