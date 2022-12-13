scorecardresearch
57% upside target! Loss-making Sterling & Wilson gets thumbs up from Nuvama. Here's why

Sterling & Wilson could see a V-shaped earnings turnaround from FY24 as old loss-making orders get grandfathered and new, large and profitable orders power operational leverage, said Nuvama

Sterling & Wilson stock rose 6.45 per cent to hit a high of Rs 307.40 on BSE. Nuvama values V-shaped earnings turnaround at 6 times versus 8 times for multi-business global EPC companies players to reflect higher risk

Nuvama Institutional Equities has initiated coverage on Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy with a ‘buy’ rating and a target of Rs 454 that suggests 57 per cent potential upside over Monday's closing of Rs 288.75.

Published on: Dec 13, 2022, 10:45 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 13, 2022, 10:41 AM IST
