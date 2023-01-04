7 Adani stocks add Rs 7L cr to group m-cap in 2022, account for 45% of BSE's total m-cap gain

Adani Group stocks dominated Dalal Street, with an up to 200 per cent return in 2022. A total of seven group stocks, which included the recent debutant Adani Wilmar, ended up 2022 commanding a combined market capitalisation of Rs xxxxx crore. The combined m-cap gain for these seven companies for the year stood at Rs xx crore, which was equal to 45 per cent of the m-cap gain by all listed companies on BSE.

The seven Adani Group companies added Rs 7.35 lakh to the group’s m-cap in 2022 against Rs 16.38 lakh crore added by the entire BSE universe.

The Adani list did not include ACC, Ambuja Cements and New Delhi Television, which were acquired by the group during the course of year, but included Adani Wilmar, which got listed on bourses in February last year.

Adani Group had six listed companies at the end of 2021. The number hit double digits as the conglomerate, led by Asia's richest person Gautam Adani, acquired ACC, Ambuja Cements and NDTV later. Five of Adani Group stocks turned multibaggers in 2022, data showed.

In 2022, Adani Group took over cement players like ACC and Ambuja Cements, which surged 10 per cent 39 per cent for the year, whereas his acquisition of New Delhi Television marked his entry in media business. The stock turned multibagger in 2022.

Adani Wilmar, which got listed in February 2022, surged 170 per cent from its issue price of Rs 230, adding to the group's mcap. The stock tested a high of Rs 878.35 in April last year.

Among other group stocks, Adani Power soared 200 per cent while Adani Enterprises ( up 125 per cent) and Adani Total Gas (up 115 per cent) also turned multibaggers.

Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission gained up to 50 per cent, whereas Adani Ports added 12 per cent.

Adani Green is the largest group company by m-cap at Rs 2.07 lakh crore, followed by Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission, each commanding a mcap of around Rs 1.9 lakh crore. Adani Port has a total valuation of about Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

Will the outperformance continue?

Not many brokerages cover Adani Group stocks, but market participants continue to remain positive on the scrip.

Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist, Wealthmills Securities said that Adani Enterprises was the stock of the year for 2022, despite the criticism over high valuations and leverage but the stock may consolidate in 2023 ahead of its follow-on offer.

"The Adani Group is operating in diversified sectors, which are the right proxy play for India's growth story," he added. "The group will be benefitted by marco-economic development of India in the coming year as well."

Gautam Adani's listed business portfolio spans to sectors like port services, cement, gas distribution, power transmission, FMCG, renewable energy and broadcasting, among others.

Adani Group's flagship company, Adani Enterprises, is active in segments like coal and mining, airport operations, defence, roads and infra, media and entertainment, solar power and water business.

Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research, Ventura Securities said that Adani Group has more value to unlock as its business verticals are aligned with the core growth story of India.

The conglomerate is a monopoly in various businesses with strong moats, he added. "India is under-penetrated in terms of infrastructure growth and not many listed stocks from the sectors have lived up to their potential, barring a few exceptions."

Bolinjkar expects the Adani Group to outperform the market as it has a robust pipeline of business, along with strong balance sheet and cash flow to finance the plans.

