Abans Holdings shares plunge 24% after tepid listing

Shares of Abans Holdings made a weak market debut on Friday. The stock was listed at Rs 273, a slightly higher premium of 1.11 per cent over its issue price of Rs 270. However, Abans Holdings slumped 23.49 per cent to hit a day low of Rs 218.65 on BSE.

On NSE, the stock plunged 23.63 per cent to hit a day low of Rs 218.40 after listing a tad higher.

The Rs 346 crore IPO was sold from December 12 to December 15 and was subscribed 1.10 times.

The category meant for QIBs was subscribed 4.10 times, non-institutional investors got 1.48 times subscription, and the retail individual investors (RIIs) portion was booked 40 per cent.

Abans Holdings stated that proceeds from the IPO would be utilised towards investment in its NBFC (non-banking financial company) subsidiary, Abans Finance.

The company operates a diversified global financial services business. It currently has a presence in six countries, including the UK, Singapore, UAE, China, Mauritius, and India.

Aryaman Financial Services was the sole book-running lead manager to the issue, while Bigshare Services was the registrar.

Post listing view:

Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart, said, Abans Holdings' revenue has declined recently, along with reporting negative cash flow in the past. "It is a holding company that is dependent on its 17 subsidiaries and operates in a highly competitive market. Those who applied for listing gains can keep a Rs 240 stop loss," he stated.

