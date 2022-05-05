ABB India stock zooms 11% on two-fold rise in Q1 profit

Shares of ABB India zoomed over 11 per cent today after the firm reported a two-fold jump in its March quarter profit. ABB India stock rose 11.62 percent intra-day to Rs 2247.9 against the previous close of Rs 2013.80 on BSE. The stock opened 3.73 per cent higher at Rs 2,089 today.

It has gained after two sessions of consecutive fall. ABB India stock is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The large cap share has gained 61.19 per cent in a year and fallen 1.12 per cent this year. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 46,756 crore.

Total 0.70 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 15.44 crore. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 2469 on January 25 , 2022 and fell to a 52-week low of Rs 1361 on May 10, 2021. At 2:46 pm, the stock was trading 9.21 percent higher at Rs 2199 on BSE.

The firm posted over two-fold rise in its net profit to Rs 370 crore in the March quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly on the back of higher revenues. Net profit stood at Rs 151 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The company follows January to December financial year.

Total revenue climbed to Rs 1,968 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,629 crore in the same period a year ago.

ABB is a leading global technology company and connects software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio. The company has about 110,000 employees in over 100 countries. Its segments include robotics and discrete automation, motion, electrification products and process automation.