Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Ports, Adani Green Energy shares dropped up to 4% today. Here's why

Shares of Adani group firms such as Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Ports, Adani Power Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, Adani Energy Solutions and Adani Total Gas fell up to 4 per cent in Tuesday's trade, losing nearly Rs 30,000 crore in market capitalitsaion (m-cap), ahead of the Supreme Court (SC) hearing on the Hindenburg Research allegations later this week.

One of the PIL petitioners in the Adani-Hindenburg row has, in an affidavit, alleged that the market regulator Sebi “suppressed important facts from the Supreme Court and ‘slept over' Directorate of Revenue Intelligence's letter on alleged stock manipulation by the Adani firms,” PTI reported on Monday evening.

The Adani group m-cap fell to about Rs 11.2 lakh crore in Tuesday's trade, down Rs 29,884 crore over Monday's Rs 11.5 lakh crore. Adani stocks had added Rs 47,000 crore to their combined m-cap in the previous session after promoters upped stakes in two of the group companies.

Adani Enterprises tanked 2.5 per cent to Rs 2,549.05. Promoters of Adani Enterprises upped stake in the group flagship by 2.06 percentage points between August 21 and September 7. They now own 71.93 per cent stake in Adani Enterprises against 69.87 per cent earlier.

Adani Ports fell 2.16 per cent to Rs 863.50. This stock was earlier in news after promoters bought an additional 2.17 per cent stake in the Adani firm between August 14 and September 8. Resurgent Trade and Investment bought 2,03,86,718 shares, or 0.94 per cent stake, in Adani Ports between August 14 and August 22. Another promoter entity Emerging Market Investment DMCC bought 2,65,00,00 shares, or 1.23 per cent stake, in Adani Ports between August 30 and September 8, a BSE filing showed.

Adani Power plunged 4 per cent to Rs 382.55. Adani Energy Solutions was down 3.49 per cent at Rs 844.65. Adani Green Energy fell 2.46 per cent to Rs 990. Adani Total Gas declined 2.14 per cent while Adani Wilmar slipped 2.5 per cent. Cement makers Ambuja Cements and ACC dropped up to 2 per cent. NDTV fell 2.86 per cent to Rs 218.85.

On August 25, Sebi had informed the apex court it has completed the probe in all but two allegations against the Adani group, and is still awaiting information from five tax havens on the actual owners behind the foreign entities that have invested in the conglomerate.

Disclaimer: Recommendations provided in this article and/ or any reports attached or relied on herein are authored by an external party. The views expressed herein are those of the respective authors/ entities, and do not represent the views of Business Today (BT). BT does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. BT further urges you to consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice regarding the contents herein, including stock investments, mutual funds, general market risks etc.

Also read: Stocks that share market analysts recommended on September 12, 2023: HDFC Bank, Zomato, PowerGrid and GAIL India

Also read: Retail inflation data for August to be out today, iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9 launch at Apple Event 2023 in Top News on September 12: Share markets, Bank Nifty outlook, Kundan Edifice IPO to open

Also read: L&T, PowerGrid, Jupiter Wagons, HFCL, other stocks to watch on September 12, 2023