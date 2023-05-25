Adani Enterprises, Adani Wilmar: Upside looks capped for Adani group stocks post recent rally. Here's why

Adani Enterprises, Adani Wilmar and Adani Ports and other Adani group stocks are on investor radar, as they rebounded sharply in the last couple of sessions following the report submitted by the Supreme Court-led panel on Hindenburg row. Analysts said valuations for most Adani stocks are rich and offer limited upside potential, even as they see value in a few other Adani group names. Analysts said one could wait for clarity over foreign investments in the conglomerate and ongoing investigations and noted that Adani stocks are for risk-takers, for now.

Investors should keep in mind that the Supreme Court panel appointed to look into the allegations did not have access or the enforcement ability to probe into the detailed ownership structure of the various Mauritius-based companies that are at the heart of the Adani controversy, said Amber Pabreja, Founder and CEO of Trendlyne.



"Mauritius laws meant the ownership of these companies are cloaked in secrecy. When the panel requested testimony on this issue from various international parties and bankers such as Goldman Sachs, they were refused," he said.



Whether such companies are linked to the Adani group directly or indirectly remains unanswered, Pabreja said. While there is a rally in Adani stocks after the panel said that they could not find violations, the panel report has not been able to definitively verify or deny the Hindenburg accusations, he added.



Adani group stocks saw back-to-back days of gains since Friday when the Supreme Court appointed panel, which looked into the Hindenburg allegations, filed its report stating that it could not prima facie find violations by Adani in ownership structure or foreign investments.

Watch: LIC shares jump post Q4 results; analysts bullish, say accumulate. Check target price, stop loss and more



“The Adani stocks might have rallied on the good news but valuation concerns still persist as the companies are very highly valued, said Sachin Jasuja Founding Partner, Equities at Centricity Wealthtech.



The AM Sapre committee, which was appointed by the Supreme Court, suggested it was not possible to conclude that there was a regulatory failure on Hindenburg's price manipulation allegation. On the other hand, there are many reports suggesting the conglomerate was looking to raise funds and sell its non-core assets, besides considering additional investments by the Rajiv Jain-led GQG Partners.

Adani Enterprises led the three-day rally, jumping about 45 per cent from its low on Friday before witnessing profit booking. Similarly, Adani Wilmar gained about 30 per cent, while Adani Ports was up by 20 per cent during the same time. However, these stocks have led the rally, while they may not be able to continue the same.



Analysts expect volatility in Adani stocks to continue unit the clarity emerges on the outcome of investigation. Till then, there are minor chances of any major upside on Adani group stocks.



“Though there has been some moderation in the valuation of the group companies since the Hindenburg case, they are still trading at premium multiples vis-à-vis their financial performance track record, said Manish Chowdhury, Head of Research at Stoxbox.



"We would still prefer to be on the sidelines and look for sustained business performance, strong cash flow generation, meaningful deleveraging and more comfort on the corporate governance and valuation front before considering these stocks for investment purposes from a medium-to-long term perspective," he said.



"We believe the outcome of the ongoing Sebi investigation, expected in August 2023, would be a crucial factor in deciding the fate of Adani Group stocks. Till then, we expect volatility to continue, with scope for a large upside looking limited," added Chowdhury.



Kranthi Bathini, Equity strategist at WealthMills Securities said the profit booking after a strong rally is not surprising but the fundamentals of Adani companies remain unchanged after the recent developments. Investors' confidence and perception is turning positive over Adani Group stocks. Most Adani stocks are high -beta counters, he noted.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Business Today)

Also Watch: ITC shares hit fresh record high; rally for 6th straight day; should you buy? See what analysts say

Watch: 500% return in 5 years! Do you own this FMCG multibagger stock?

Also read: KPIT Tech shares hit fresh high, take 1-year return to 120%. Stock price targets suggest fall ahead