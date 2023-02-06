Adani Enterprises shares are worth Rs 945 apiece despite upbeat assumptions, says Aswath Damodaran

Valuation guru Aswath Damodaran says he would not be tempted to buy shares of Adani group companies even if the group shares fall further. In his Blog 'Musing on Markets', Damodaran said investors in family group companies, no matter how honourable the family, are buying into cross holdings, opacity and the possibility of wealth transfers across family group companies.

Those risks increase, Damodaran said, if the family group companies are built around political connections, "where you are one political election loss away your biggest competitive advantage."

Damodaran’s latest Blog was titled “Control, Complexity and Politics: Deconstructing the Adani Affair!”

Damodaran said it is true that at the right price, he would be willing to expose himself to those risks, "but it would require a significant discount on intrinsic value, and we are not even to close to that point yet," Damodaran said.

In short, said Damodaran, he would watch this tussle between the Adani Group and Hindenburg from the sidelines, with less interest in the firm and more in what changes it may (or may not) bring to business, investing and regulatory practices in India.

Damodaran said he does not think there was much doubt that the market was over stretched when it valued the Adani companies collectively at $220 billion and Adani Enterprises at $53 billion.

Damodaran said a valuation of Adani Enterprises with upbeat assumptions on revenue growth and operating margins, and without factoring any of the Hindenburg accusations of fraud and malfeasance, yields a value of just about Rs 945 per share, well below the stock price of Rs 3,858 per share.

Damodaran said even with the share price at 1,531 per share, I still think the company is priced too high, given its fundamentals (cash flows, growth and risk) and before factoring the damage that might have done to the company's reputation and long term value, by the short selling episode.

Damodaran said he willing to believe that the Adani Group has played fast and loose with exchange listing rules, that it has used intra-party transactions to make itself look more credit-worthy than it truly is and that even if it has not manipulated its stock price directly, it has used the surge in its market capitalization to its advantage, especially when raising fresh capital.

"As for the institutions involved, which include banks, regulatory authorities and LIC, I have learned not to attribute to venality or corruption that which can be attributed to inertia and indifference. It is possible that Hindenburg was indulging in hyperbole when it described Adani to be "the biggest con" in history," Damodaran said.

The valuation guru said a con game to him has no substance at its core, and its only objective is to fool other people, and part them from their money.

"Adani, notwithstanding all of its flaws, is a competent player in a business (infrastructure), which, especially in India, is filled with frauds and incompetents. A more nuanced version of the Adani story is that the family group has exploited the seams and weakest links in the India story, to its advantage, and that there are lessons for the nation as a whole, as it looks towards what it hopes will be its decade of growth," he said..

