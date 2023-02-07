Adani Enterprises shares jump 20% to hit upper price band

Shares of Adani Enterprises rose sharply in Tuesday's trade to touch their upper circuit level. The stock climbed 20 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 1,886.85 over its previous close of Rs 1,572.40. Around 4.26 lakh shares changed hands today on BSE, which was lower than the two-week average volume of 11.04 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter stood at Rs 71.09 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 2,15,101.11 crore.

The stock was last seen trading lower than 5-day, 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day moving averages. The counter's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 22.32. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought. The company's stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 162.61.

Adani Enterprises has a one-year beta of 1.51, indicating high volatility.

The scrip has lost more than half of its value in the past one month. 10-listed Adani Group companies took a major hit after a US-based short seller Hindenburg Research alleged that the Indian conglomerate had engaged in stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the last few decades. Adani Group, however, refuted the claim as baseless.

Om Mehra, Equity Research Analyst at Choice Broking, said, Adani promoters' decision to prepay $1.1 billion to release pledged shares lifted investor sentiment.

Promoters of Adani Group have posted the amounts to prepay $1.1 billion of share-backed facility of its maturity of September 2024.

"With the repayment, the following shares shall be released: Adani Green Energy: 27.56 million shares, representing 3 per cent of promoters' holding; Adani Ports: 168.27 million shares, representing 12 per cent of promoters' holding; and Adani Transmission: 11.77 million shares, representing 1.4 per cent of promoters' holding," the company stated.

