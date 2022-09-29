Adani Enterprises shares rise 3% ahead of Nifty inclusion

Shares of Adani Enterprises rose over 3 per cent today a day ahead of the Adani Group flagship firm's entry into the Nifty50 index. Adani Enterprises shares rose up to 3.19 per cent to Rs 3,662.5 against the previous close of Rs 3,549.10 on BSE. Stock of Adani Enterprises has gained 143.74 per cent in one year and risen 112.01 per cent since the beginning of this year.

Market cap of Adani Enterprises rose to Rs 4.12 lakh crore on BSE. Total 0.42 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 15.17 crore. Adani Enterprises stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 3,883 on September 20, 2022 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,344.60 on October 28, 2021.

On September 30, the Adani Group stock will replace Shree Cement on Nifty. Shares of Shree Cement were trading flat at Rs 20,886 against the previous close of Rs 20,853 in early trade today.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 75,480 crore on BSE. Shree Cement shares are trading lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock has lost 28.77 per cent in a year and fallen 22.55 per cent in 2022. Total 784 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.63 crore on BSE.

Adani Enterprises will be the second stock from the billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group to be included in the index after Adani Ports & SEZ. NSE reviews the inclusion and exclusion of stocks semi-annually. Adani, currently among the world's top five richest persons, owns seven listed companies - Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission and Adani Wilmar.