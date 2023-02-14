Adani Enterprises shares tank 6% as investors turn cautious ahead of Q3 results

Shares of Adani Enterprises fell 6 per cent ahead of the Adani group company's December quarter results. The Adani group flagship had reported more than doubling of profit in the September quarter. Consolidated profit for the September quarter jumped 117 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 461 crore from Rs 202 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The consolidated total income for the second quarter surged 183 per cent YoY to Rs 38,441 crore compared with Rs 13,597 crore in the same quarter last year.

That said, a host of developments took place since Adani Enterprises' second quarter results. First the Hindenburg report came, then came the withdrawal of India's largest ever follow on public offer. The Adani Enterprises stock has continued to be under the short-term ASM framework for some time, even as other two group stocks Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone and Ambuja Cements have been removed from the same. Besides, global index aggregator MSCI has also reduced the free float of Adani Enterprises.

Also, three Adani Group companies namely Adani Ports, Adani Transmission and Adani Green Energy recently pledged shares for lenders of Adani Enterprises, SBICAP Trustee Co said in an exchange filing on Friday. Given the recent negative developments, all eyes would be on Adani Enterprises December quarter results.

The stock fell 6.18 per cent to hit a low of Rs 1,611.30. It is, however, up 58.42 per cent from a 52-week low of Rs 1,017.10 hit on February 3.

Adani Enterprises' sales grew at 16.9 per cent compounded annually from Rs 43,402.56 crore in FY20 to Rs 69,420.18 crore in FY22. Sales stood at Rs 79,019.48 crore in the first six months of the ongoing financial year. Ebitda for Adani Enterprises grew at a compounded annual growth rate of 16.8 per cent to Rs 4,725.71 crore in FY22 from Rs 2,967.96 crore in FY20. Ebitda came in at Rs 4,100.15 for the first six months on the ongoing fiscal. Profit margin has declined to 1.1 per cent in FY22 from 2.6 per cent in FY20.

Adani Enterprises has emerged as an incubator by investing, maturing and eventually demerging various diversified businesses. Since inception, it has incubated six decacorn businesses and successfully listed them, including by way of demergers, as Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas and Adani Wilmar.

Valuation guru Aswath Damodaran finds the stock worth Rs 945. On the other hand, Devina Mehra of First Global sees the stock at Rs 645.





