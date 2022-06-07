Adani Enterprises stock rises on nod to open data center in Bengal's Silicon Valley

Shares of Adani Enterprises rose in an otherwise weak market today after the firm received nod from the West Bengal government for setting up a hyper-scale data centre at Bengal Silicon Valley in the New Town area on the outskirts of the city.

Adani Enterprises stock gained 1.34 per cent to Rs 2254.40 against the previous close of Rs 2224.10 on BSE.

Shares of Adani Enterprises have been trading in the green for the last two sessions. The large cap stock is trading higher than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The Adani Group stock has gained 38.57 per cent in year and risen 31.71 per cent since the beginning of this year.

Total 0.30 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 6.61 crore on BSE. The market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2.55 lakh crore.

Addressing a press conference at the state assembly, the cap the industry minister of West Bengal Partha Chatterjee said the cabinet gave its go-ahead to the company to set up the facility on 51.75 acre.

"The state cabinet today gave the nod to the proposal by Adani Enterprises to set up a 100 per cent hyper-scale data centre at Bengal Silicon Valley in New Town, Rajarhat. The project will come up on 51.75 acres of land, which has been given on a 99-year lease," Chatterjee said.

Bengal Silicon Valley is an innovative information technology hub that is envisioned to attract investment in IT, ITeS and telecom projects with employment potential.

Meanwhile , Sensex fell 479 pts to 55,195 and Nifty declined 143 points to 16,425 in early trade.