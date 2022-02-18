Rs 30 to Rs 2,128: This stock turned into a multibagger in three years

Shares of Adani Green Energy have rallied 6,969% in the last three years. The stock, which closed at Rs 30.1 on February 18, 2019 rose to a high of Rs 2128.9 on the BSE today. An amount of Rs 1 lakh invested in the shares of Adani Green Energy three years ago would have turned into Rs 70.69 lakh today.

In comparison, Sensex has risen 62 per cent during the period.

The large cap stock hit an all-time high of Rs 2128.9 today, rising 3.96% against the previous close of Rs 2,047.80 on BSE. The share has gained 11% in the last four days.

Adani Green stock is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. Total 0.44 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 9.10 crore on BSE.

Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3.25 lakh crore on BSE.The share has gained 56.17% since the beginning of this year and risen 86.06% in one year.

The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 860.20 on August 11, 2021.

Seven promoters held 61.27 per cent stake or 95.83 crore shares in the firm and 1,89,605 public shareholders owned 38.73 per cent stake at the end of quarter ended December 2022.

Of these, 1,84,232 shareholders held 0.81% stake with capital up to Rs 2 lakh.

Only 96 shareholders with 0.43% stake held capital above Rs 2 lakh for the quarter ended December 2021.496 foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) held 16.59% stake or 25.94 crore shares in Q3 of the current fiscal.

17 mutual funds held 21.74 lakh shares of the firm or 0.14% stake in Q3 of the current fiscal.

The stellar rise in the stock of Adani Green Energy reflects the financial performance of the firm.

In the December quarter, the firm reported a 12% rise in net profit to Rs 49 crore against Rs 43.76 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

Sales rose 87% to Rs 1,400 crore in the last quarter against Rs 748.65 crore in the December quarter of 2020. Operating profit climbed 71.92% to Rs 1,043 crore for the quarter ended December against Rs 606.66 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the firm reported a 51% fall in net profit from Rs 100 crore in the September 2021 quarter. Sales climbed 8.11% from Rs 1,295 crore in Q2 of the current fiscal.

On an annual basis, net profit rose 1,004% to Rs 210 crore for the fiscal ended March 2021 against Rs 23 crore loss for the fiscal ended 2020.

For the fiscal ended 2019, net loss stood at Rs 473.91 crore.

Sales rose 22.58% to Rs 3124 crore in the last fiscal against Rs 2548 crore for the fiscal ended March 2020.

For the fiscal ended 2019, sales stood at Rs 2,057.98 crore.

Adani Green Energy develops, builds, owns, operates, and maintains utility-scale grid connected solar power, wind power, hybrid projects and solar parks. It has solar power plants across various states, including Tami Nadu, Karnataka, Punjab and Chhattisgarh. Its wind power plants are located across Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. The company's subsidiary includes SB Energy Holdings Ltd (SB Energy India).

