Adani Green Energy shares climb 4% as 551 MW solar capacity gets operational in Gujarat

Shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd (Adani Green) climbed nearly 4 per cent in Wednesday's trade after the largest renewable energy (RE) company and the second largest solar PV developer in the world said it has operationalised 551 MW solar capacity in Khavda, Gujarat, by supplying power to the national grid.



In a filing to BSE, Adani Green Energy said it achieved the milestone within 12 months of commencing work on the Khavda RE park, starting with the development of basic infrastructure, including roads and connectivity, and creating a self-sustaining social ecosystem.



"AGEL also transformed the challenging and barren terrain of the Rann of Kutch into a habitable environment for its 8,000-strong workforce. AGEL plans to develop 30 GW of renewable energy capacity at this RE park. The planned capacity is expected to be operationalized in the next five years. When completed, the Khavda RE park will be the largest renewable energy installation in the world," it said.

Following the development, the stock rose 3.57 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1,882 on BSE.



Energy from the Khavda RE park can power 16.1 million homes each year, Adani Green said.

"With proven expertise in developing largescale renewable projects, a robust supply chain network and technological prowess, AGEL is best positioned to build this record-setting gigascale plant with no parallel in the world’s clean energy sector," it said.

The Adani group firm said that the region is endowed with one of the best wind and solar resources in the country, which makes it ideal for giga-scale RE development.

"AGEL conducted extensive studies and deployed multiple innovative solutions to accelerate the development of the plant,' it said.

