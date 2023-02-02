Adani Green Energy shares stuck in lower circuit; market cap falls to Rs 1.64 lakh cr

Shares of Adani Green Energy were stuck in the lower circuit of 10% today after the flagship firm Adani Enterprises called off its Rs 20,000-crore follow-on public offer (FPO) and said money will be returned to investors. A Bloomberg report stating that Swiss lender Credit Suisse’s private banking arm has assigned a zero-lending value for notes sold by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Green Energy and Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd also led to weak sentiment around the stock.

Adani Green Energy shares opened 10% lower to Rs 1038.05 (a fresh 52-week low) against the previous close of Rs 1153.35 on BSE.

Total 0.41 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.24 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 1.64 lakh crore.

Adani Green Energy stock is trading lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. In the previous session, the Adani Green Energy stock closed 5.78% lower at Rs 1153.35 on BSE.



Abhijeet from Tips2trade said, "Like other Adani group stocks, Adani Green as well continues its brutal slide with support now at Rs 1080. A daily close below this level could lead to Rs 875 on the daily charts. Strong resistance will now be at Rs 1285."

In the previous session, shares of Adani Green Energy fell up to 10% amid a report that said Swiss lender Credit Suisse's private banking arm has assigned a zero-lending value for notes sold by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Green Energy and Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd. It had previously offered a lending value of about 75% for the Adani Ports notes, the Bloomberg report added.

Credit Suisse's private bank has stopped accepting bonds of Gautam Adani's group of companies as collateral for margin loans to its private banking clients, added the Bloomberg report.

Adani Enterprises stock too slipped 15% intraday in the current session to Rs 1,809.05 against the previous close of Rs 2128.70 on BSE.

The flagship firm of Adani Group called off its Rs 20,000-crore follow-on public offer (FPO) after market hours on February 1 and said money would be returned to investors.

In the previous session, Adani Enterprises stock nosedived 34.72 per cent to hit the day's low of Rs 1,942 against a previous close of Rs 2,975, just shy of its lower circuit of Rs 1,933.75. The scrip eventually settled 28.45 per cent lower at Rs 2,128.70.

In late January, a report by Hindenburg Research alleged accounting frauds, stock manipulations and money laundering by the Adani Group.

The Group called Hindenburg report as maliciously mischievous and unresearched, which, it said, adversely affected the Adani Group, its shareholders and investors. But Billionaire investor William Ackman in a tweet said he found short-seller Hindenburg Research's report on Adani Group "highly credible and extremely well researched."

Adani Group had said that the timing of the Hindenburg report's publication clearly betrays a brazen, mala fide intention to undermine the group's reputation with the principal objective of damaging the follow-on public offering from Adani Enterprises, which is the biggest FPO ever in India.



