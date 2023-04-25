Adani Green Energy shares zoom 5%, recover after five sessions of fall

Shares of Adani Green Energy hit upper circuit of 5% amid a highly volatile broader market in early trade today. The Adani Group stock has gained after five days of consecutive fall. Shares of Adani Green gained 5% to Rs 930.75 against the previous close of Rs 886.45 on BSE. The stock opened higher at Rs 881.95 on BSE today. Adani Green Energy shares have lost 67.05 percent in a year and fallen 52 percent since the beginning of this year. Total 0.88 lakh shares of the Adani Group firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 7.86 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.47 lakh crore.

The large-cap stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,998 on April 29, 2022 and a 52-week low of Rs 439.95 on February 28, 2023. Shares of Adani Green are trading 69% lower to their 52-week high.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Adani Green stands at 49.5, signaling neither the stock is overbought nor oversold. The stock has been highly volatile with its beta at 1.2 in the last one year. Adani Green shares are trading higher than the 20 day and 50 day moving averages but lower than the 5 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Abhijeet from Tips2trade said, “Adani Green now has strong resistance at Rs 938 on the daily charts. A daily close above this resistance could lead to targets of Rs 960-985 in the near term. Support will be at Rs 865."

The Hindenburg report, which was released on January 24 this year, led to weak sentiment around the Adani Group stocks. In response, the Group called Hindenburg report as maliciously mischievous and unresearched, which, it said, adversely affected the Adani Group, its shareholders and investors.

Adani Group had said that the timing of the Hindenburg report's publication clearly betrays a brazen, mala fide intention to undermine the group's reputation with the principal objective of damaging the follow-on public offering from Adani Enterprises, which was the biggest FPO ever in India.

