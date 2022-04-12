Adani Green Energy stock climbs another 9% after firm becomes 10th largest in mcap

Shares of Adani Green Energy zoomed to a fresh all-time high today a day after the firm became 10th largest firm in terms of market cap on BSE. With the latest rally, the company surpassed HDFC and Bajaj Finance in terms of market cap.

Meanwhile in its operational update for Q4, the firm said its total operational capacity rose by 56% YoY to 5,410 MW. Sale of energy climbed 84% YoY at 2,971 million units in Q4 FY22 against 1,614 mn units in Q4 FY21.

Solar portfolio capacity utilisation factor (CUF) stood at 26.4% with 210 bps improvement Y-o-Y backed by 100% plant availability. Wind portfolio CUF came at 23.6% with 140 bps improvement YoY backed by 98% plant availability.

Adani Green Energy stock zoomed 9.27 per cent intraday to Rs 2951.9 against the previous close of Rs 2701.55 on BSE.

Adani Green stock stands higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The stock has gained 157.37 per cent in one year and risen 110.47 per cent since the beginning of this year.

Total 3.12 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 89.12 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm surged to Rs 4.33 lakh crore on BSE. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 860.20 on August 11, 2021.

On Monday, the company surpassed Bharti Airtel to enter the top-10 list by market cap on BSE. The positive sentiment behind the stock can be attributed to Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate International Holding Company announcing on April 8 that it would invest $2 billion or Rs 15,400 crore in three of the Adani Group companies.

IHC will invest Rs 3,850 crore in Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), Rs 3,850 crore in Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) and Rs 7,700 crore in Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL). The transactions are expected to be completed within a month. The capital will be used to pursue growth of the companies as well as to strengthen the balance sheet and general corporate purposes, Adani Group said.

Adani Green Energy reported a 13.9 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 49 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The company posted a net profit of Rs 43 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's consolidated total income jumped 74 per cent to Rs 1,471 crore against Rs 843 crore a year ago. The renewable energy company of the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate stated that its sale of energy increased by 67 per cent year-on-year to 6,456 mn units in 9M FY22.

