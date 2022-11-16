Adani Group shares fall up to 5%, defy market sentiment

Shares of Adani Group tumbled up to 5% intraday in an otherwise positive market today. While Adani Green Energy stock lost 4.82%, shares of Adani Enterprises tumbled up to 4.75% during the trade today.

Adani Enterprises

Stock of the Adani Group flagship firm Adani Enterprises ended 2.49% lower at Rs 3,956.45 on BSE. Adani Enterprises’ market cap slipped to Rs 4.51 lakh crore. Adani Enterprises stock has fallen after 3 days of consecutive gain.The stock stands higher than 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day moving averages. During the day, the stock also hit all-time high of Rs 4098.1 on BSE.

Adani Green Energy

Adani Green Energy stock closed 3.91 percent lower at Rs 2,110 against the previous close of Rs 2,195.75 on BSE. Market cap of Adani Green Energy fell to Rs 3.34 lakh crore. Adani Green stock stands lower than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Other Adani Group shares too lost up to 4.47% during the trade today.

Adani Power

Adani Power stock hit an intraday low of Rs 340.50, down 4.47% to the previous close of Rs 356.45. The stock closed 3.21% lower at Rs 345 on BSE. Market cap of the power producer fell to Rs 1.33 lakh crore. The stock has been losing for the last 4 days and has fallen 6.82% during the period.

Adani Total Gas

The stock closed 2.18% lower at Rs 3,802.65 against the previous close of Rs 3,887.85 on BSE. The share hit an intraday low of Rs 3,750, down 3.51% on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 4.18 lakh crore.The stock has fallen after 3 days of consecutive gain. Adani Total Gas shares stand higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Adani Transmission

Another group firm Adani Transmission touched an intraday low of Rs 3,241, down 1.45% on BSE. Later, the stock closed 0.85 percent lower at Rs 3261.35. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 3.63 lakh crore on BSE. The Adani Transmission stock stands higher than 20 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day and 50 day moving averages.

Adani Wilmar

Similarly, Adani Wilmar stock hit an intraday low of Rs 651, down 2.54% on BSE. Later, the stock ended 2.28 per cent lower at Rs 652.80. Market cap of the firm closed at Rs 84,843 crore. Adani Wilmar stock stands higher than 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone

Stock of Adani Ports fell 3.52% intraday to Rs 874.85 on BSE. Later, the stock closed at Rs 887.95, down 2.07% against the previous close of Rs 906.75. Market cap of the port operator fell to Rs 1.91 lakh crore. Adani Ports stock has fallen after five days of consecutive gain. It stands higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Meanwhile, Sensex gained 108 points or 0.17 per cent to hit a record closing of 61,981 and Nifty rose 6 points or 0.03 per cent to close at 18,410 today. During the day, Sensex and Nifty hit an intraday high of 62,053 and 18,442, respectively.

