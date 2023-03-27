Adani group stocks: Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission shares in focus today. Here's why

Two Adani group stocks namely Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission will be in focus today after stock exchanges said they will move the two stocks to the first stage of the long term additional surveillance measure framework from March 27.

In two separate circulars, the equity bourses said these two securities will continue in the framework, but will be moved from respective lower stage ASM from March 27. To recall, stock exchanges had on March 10 put the two Adani group companies under the second stage of the long-term additional surveillance measure (ASM) framework.

Besides, NSE and BSE recently added another Gautam Adani-controlled company, Adani Power, under the short-term additional surveillance measure (ASM) framework Stage-I effective March 23.

Friday marked the two months of Hindenburg's explosive report on the ports-to-power group. The January 24 report by Hindenburg, its biggest in terms of significance, alleged accounting frauds, money laundering and stock manipulation at Adani group companies.

While Adani Transmission has seen its market value eroding by 59 per cent to Rs 1,25,520.81 crore from Rs 3,07,447 crore on January 24, Adani Total Gas saw its market value sinking 74 per cent to Rs 1,10,838.86 crore from Rs 4,27,326 crore two months ago.

The market capitalisation of Adani group recovered from a sub-Rs 7 lakh crore on February 27 to nearly Rs 10 lakh crore as on Friday. It was still half the January 24’s closing group market capitalisation of Rs 19,19,888 lakh crore.

As far as Adani stocks are concerned, the selloff in Adani shares had led to many of the group stocks falling below Rs 1,00,000 crore m-cap mark. In fact, at one point, only one Adani stock commanded a m-cap of over Rs 1 lakh crore against six as on January 24. Today, except Adani Power, rest five stocks namely Adani Total Gas

Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy and Adani Ports command mcaps of over Rs 1 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, Indiabulls Enterprises, a non-Adani group company, will move from Stage II to Stage I of the long term ASM framework, bourses said.

